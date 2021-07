Fighting between sisters, even pretend sisters like those on The Brady Bunch, can get so tedious when someone is caught in the middle of the argument. That was the case with Susan Olsen, who played Cindy, the youngest of the six kids on The Brady Bunch. Decades later, Maureen McCormick (Marcia) and Eve Plumb (Jan) got into a tiff, when McCormick began intimating that she and Plumb had a fling on set.