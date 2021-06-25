Smile-A-Thon raising money to bring joy to kids with cancer

A 17-year-old spent his Memorial Day weekend sacrificing something that was a "huge part of his personality" for a good cause. Kieran Moïse, an Alabama teen who is heading to the Air Force Academy in Colorado this fall, knew he'd need to have all of his hair shaved off before starting school. However, instead of letting his big and luscious Afro go to waste, Moïse decided that he'd turn his first haircut in over six years into a charitable event for children with cancer. The teen invited his local community in Huntsville, Alabama, to watch him get his 19-inch curls shorn off and raised a total of $38,735 in the process.