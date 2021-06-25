Can Nick Sirianni get the most out of Jalen Hurts?

Nick Sirianni has a lot of work to do to turn the Eagles around, none more important than getting his starting QB to play better. Prorating Jalen Hurts’ four starts to 16 games, he would have been one of the worst quarterbacks in 2020. His 52% completion percentage would have been dead last, his 6.9 yards per attempt and 3.8 TD% would have been 23rd, his 2.3 INT% would have been 21st, his 77.2 passer rating would have been 32nd. He was terrible as a passer, but then so was nearly everything else about the Eagles offense in 2020.