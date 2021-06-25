John B. Gralla, 80, of Maine, formerly of Great Barrington

John B. Gralla, 80, of South Windham, Maine died Saturday June 19, 2021 at Sedgewood Commons in Maine. John was born in Great Barrington on January 6, 1941, the son of Bruno S. and Jennie (Kulas) Gralla. He was a graduate of the former Searles High School, class of 1958, and went on to receive a B.S. in Mathematics from UMass Amherst. John taught in Great Barrington from 1963–1965, then at Lexington High School as a Mathematics teacher from 1965 until his retirement.