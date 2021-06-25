Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

A truck hit and injured a pedestrian near Highland Road (Baton Rouge, LA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mVJF_0af6piBS00
On early Thursday morning, one person suffered injuries after being hit by a truck near Highland Road.

The incident took place just before 7 a.m. in which a truck and pedestrian were involved. According to the officials, the pedestrian was struck in the parking lot of a business called Scott Fence on Highlandia Drive. Responders were called to the scene of the crash to provide help.

As of 7:28 a.m., authorities confirmed that the injured pedestrian is awake, but is suffering from multiple cuts. On arrival, medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. The identity of the victim remains undisclosed at this time.

The auto-pedestrian crash remains under investigation.

June 25, 2021

Discover more Louisiana Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the Louisiana region.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area. We currently report in Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
