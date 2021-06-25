A truck hit and injured a pedestrian near Highland Road (Baton Rouge, LA)

On early Thursday morning, one person suffered injuries after being hit by a truck near Highland Road.

The incident took place just before 7 a.m. in which a truck and pedestrian were involved. According to the officials, the pedestrian was struck in the parking lot of a business called Scott Fence on Highlandia Drive. Responders were called to the scene of the crash to provide help.

As of 7:28 a.m., authorities confirmed that the injured pedestrian is awake, but is suffering from multiple cuts. On arrival, medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. The identity of the victim remains undisclosed at this time.

The auto-pedestrian crash remains under investigation.

