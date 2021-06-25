Cancel
Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser Gives Up Drinking – ‘I Was a Slave to Alcohol’

By Chad Childers
Loudwire
 16 days ago
Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser has revealed he's given up one of his vices. Speaking with Sweden's RockSverige, the musician discussed his decision to stop drinking alcohol and the effect it's had on his life. "I quit alcohol almost a year and a half ago now, and I feel clearer," said...

loudwire.com
