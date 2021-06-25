Department of Health Lifting Universal Masking Order on June 28

If you are a student, a teacher or any one else in summer school this month, don't throw your masks away just yet. The day after Gov. Ralph S. Northam's emergency order requiring masks and other pandemic protocols officially expired, state health commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver issued his own public-health order that anyone ages 5 and up must wear a mask if they are inside a public- or private-school building regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. Masks do not have to be worn while outside the buildings, but they are recommended if those outdoor activities involve large groups.