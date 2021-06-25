Cancel
Public Health

Department of Health Lifting Universal Masking Order on June 28

bctv.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania Department of Health today announced that the order requiring universal face coverings will be lifted statewide at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 28. “We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians have taken responsibility for their own health and the health of their communities by getting vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.”

www.bctv.org
