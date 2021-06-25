The Foundry’s Open House during East Side Garden Walk

On Saturday, July 17, the East Side will be home to its very own Garden Walk. This is the third year that this Walk will take place, which is significant in that there are now over 60 gardens featured on the self-guided tour of the East Side (10:00 AM 4:00 PM). It is also important to note that the Walk has opened up to the entire East Side, which has allowed the event to ‘grow’ significantly, while encouraging more homeowners to participate. The Walk includes City Honors’ largest outdoor classroom garden, urban farms, and a Buddhist Center Garden (learn more here).