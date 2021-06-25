North Liberty man charged with theft and burglary after allegedly breaking into parking garage and burglarizing vehicles

A North Liberty man who is already facing trial on burglary and theft charges later this year has been charged with another burglary, this one from early May. Police say that 23-year-old Dustin Martin of Augusta Court pried open a locked door at a parking structure on 620 South Dubuque Street at 5am May 4th. Video surveillance footage allegedly shows Martin attempting to open multiple car doors in the structure, and was successful in getting into a couple of them. One victim stated that $35 in cash was stolen from her vehicle.