Riley Green Pro Tips: Hunt With A Cat Instead Of A Dog

When Riley Green said he did things “a little different ’round here,” he meant it.

If you’ve been hunting with a dog, it would seem you’ve been doing it all wrong…

Who woulda thought?

According to the hunting aficionado and part-owner of Halo Waterfowl, if you’re not having the best luck this year, you need to forget that well-trained hunting dog.

It’s time to try a cat.

Riley took to Instagram to share his tips on how he always seems to find success in the woods (and if you follow him on Instagram, you know that’s pretty much all the time).

In the video he posted of him laying on a driveway petting a cat in Kansas, his pro tip was this:

“In order to have success in nature, you gotta get close to nature. This cat has seen every deer on this property.

So I’m bonding with it, and then we’re gonna turn it loose and follow it. Figure out where the deer are at.”

Maybe a tad bit unconventional, but it can never hurt to try something new every now and then I guess.

As I’ve mentioned before, I know next to nothing about hunting, but I did grow up in the south around people who do. I know some hunters like to have the help of a good dog to track, but I can say with absolute confidence that I’ve never once in my life heard of someone using a cat.

But, if Riley says it works, I’m not gonna question it.

Check out his advice along with a great caption and hashtags that explain his method:

“People are always askin me how I have so much success in the deer woods… well here y’all go.”

And if you really want some solid entertainment, go check out the comment section on his post.

I don’t want to spoil anything, but if you click to the second photo of him holding the cat (or even just watch him pet it), I think you can use your imagination when it comes to the swarms of girls who follow him and the lengths they’re willing to go to get his attention. It’s pretty hysterical.

And if anyone happens to try this new technique in hunting with a cat, please let us know how it goes.

“Different ‘Round Here”