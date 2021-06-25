Louisiana man accused of causing thousands in damage to Iowa City apartments
A Baton Rouge Louisiana man has been charged with felony Criminal Mischief after allegedly causing thousands of dollars in damage to Iowa City apartments. According to the arrest reports, 23-year-old Orlando Johnson was inside a third-floor apartment on the 900 block of Benton Drive the afternoon of June 12th. He reportedly stuffed a resident’s shirts into each drain in the apartment and turned the water on.www.1630kcjj.com