Louisiana man accused of causing thousands in damage to Iowa City apartments

By jhunter
KCJJ
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Baton Rouge Louisiana man has been charged with felony Criminal Mischief after allegedly causing thousands of dollars in damage to Iowa City apartments. According to the arrest reports, 23-year-old Orlando Johnson was inside a third-floor apartment on the 900 block of Benton Drive the afternoon of June 12th. He reportedly stuffed a resident’s shirts into each drain in the apartment and turned the water on.

