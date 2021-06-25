How effective are body-worn cameras in curbing police violence?

Dear Editor: On Tuesday, the Madison Common Council will decide the fate of a police body-worn camera program (yet again). It's hard to believe this decision is mired in politics and controversy. Over half of all law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin equip their officers with body cameras. Madison is the second largest city in the state. More than 65% of police departments our size (mid-to-large) equip their officers with body cameras, and it's growing by the day. Soon the state of Wisconsin will likely mandate body cameras, and then we'll have missed out on our opportunity to learn from our own pilot. The Madison Police Department welcomes body cameras as a 21st century policing tool; they have nothing to hide. It is way past time to make this investment in our community. Body-worn cameras have overwhelming public support nationwide, around 90%, depending on the study. Black Americans favor body cameras over white Americans by a factor of over 20%.