Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

How effective are body-worn cameras in curbing police violence?

By CBS News
WTOP
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article▶ Watch Video: Dallas police officer: “Body-worn cameras have saved a lot of officers’ jobs”. Police body cameras can play a key role in trials, like the ones worn by officers involved in the killing of George Floyd. Those videos, and bystander cellphone footage, helped lead to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for Floyd’s murder.

wtop.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Violence#Dallas Police#Human Race#Body Camera#Cbs News#Cam#The Journal Of Science#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Malden, MAWMTW

Police body camera footage of I-95 standoff played in courtroom

For the second time in a week, suspects arrested after a standoff that closed part of Interstate 95 through Massachusetts on Saturday appeared in court where prosecutors revealed new evidence. Eleven members of a militia group called "Rise of the Moors" were arrested following the nine-hour standoff. The 10 men...
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Mankato police look to add body cameras

MANKATO — After years of contemplating body cameras for police officers, the Mankato Department of Public Safety is preparing to put them in place as soon as next year. “Anecdotally, the officers are overwhelmingly in support of body-worn cameras,” Public Safety Director Amy Vokal told the City Council Monday night.
Madison, WIwglr.com

Madison Common Council to accept final report, policy on police-worn body cameras

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Common Council will vote whether or not to accept the final report and policy on police worn body cameras at its meeting tonight. Item #80 on council’s agenda includes the final report by the Police Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee. The near 60-page document highlights the pros and cons of having Madison police officers adopt a body camera pilot program. It also details accounts from a handful of local community groups speaking for and against the idea.
Madison, WImadison

Bonnie Roe: It's time for Madison to finally adopt police body cameras

Dear Editor: On Tuesday, the Madison Common Council will decide the fate of a police body-worn camera program (yet again). It's hard to believe this decision is mired in politics and controversy. Over half of all law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin equip their officers with body cameras. Madison is the second largest city in the state. More than 65% of police departments our size (mid-to-large) equip their officers with body cameras, and it's growing by the day. Soon the state of Wisconsin will likely mandate body cameras, and then we'll have missed out on our opportunity to learn from our own pilot. The Madison Police Department welcomes body cameras as a 21st century policing tool; they have nothing to hide. It is way past time to make this investment in our community. Body-worn cameras have overwhelming public support nationwide, around 90%, depending on the study. Black Americans favor body cameras over white Americans by a factor of over 20%.
thelandonline.com

Reader Response: Readers welcome police body cameras

All but a few area respondents support the city of Mankato’s push to purchase body cameras for local police officers, according to a Free Press online question. Out of 289 total respondents, 272 voters — more than 94% — agree with the Mankato Department of Public Safety’s plans to buy body cameras as soon as next year. Only 17 voters disagreed.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Mandan commission approves police body cameras

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The Mandan City Commission has agreed to equip the community’s police force with body cameras. The commission approved the cameras unanimously Tuesday with no discussion. The police department received a quote from Digital-Ally, which already has cameras inside the police vehicles. A memo from police to...
Law Enforcementsb-american.com

New Study Reveals Depth of Police Violence and its Effect on Communities of Color

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Since 2015, more than 400,000 people have been treated in emergency rooms because of a violent interaction with police or security guards, according to the report that The Marshall Project published in conjunction with NBC News. “But there’s almost no nationwide data on the nature or circumstances of their injuries,” the report’s authors wrote.
Lexington, KYwmky.org

Starting Thursday, All Lexington Police Officers To Wear Body Cameras

Bodycams will be worn by all Lexington police officers starting Thursday. Outfitting all sworn officers has taken a little longer than expected, with grant funding delays pushing back the process. But the agency-wide policy is expected to take effect this week. Assistant Chief Eric Lowe said those strapping on the...
Anne Arundel County, MDWTOP

Body camera program gets underway for Anne Arundel County police

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has launched its police body camera program with 143 officers now trained and equipped to use them. The phased plan is for about 775 sworn officers in the department, from the police chief to patrol officers, to be trained to use the cameras. Each officer will be assigned two cameras so one can always be charged and ready for duty.
Mandan, NDBismarck Tribune

Mandan Police Department to request grant funding for body cameras

Update: This story has been updated to correct the cost of the body camera program and clarify that the Mandan Police Department requested only approval of a grant application to offset body camera costs. The Mandan Police Department will apply for a grant to offset the costs of body cameras...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Policing reforms to reduce violence against minorities and others take effect immediately

Quality Journalism for Critical Times New limits on use of force by police, new training standards, and greater focus on identifying dangerous police practices are now in effect in Florida, though Black legislative leaders say those efforts don’t go far enough. House Bill 7051, the package of policing reforms negotiated this spring by members of Florida’s Legislative Black Caucus and […] The post Policing reforms to reduce violence against minorities and others take effect immediately appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

Comments / 1

Community Policy