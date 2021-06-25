Lesky’s Notes: The Royals just walked you
While you were waiting for this page to load, the Royals just walked three more hitters to load the bases. Okay, so maybe not, but it probably wouldn’t take too much to convince you that they did after what we saw in New York. We spend a lot of time thinking about this team’s offense, and they are wildly inconsistent, but the pitching staff spends so much time outside of the strike zone that any team with any semblance of patience should know (and clearly does know) that they can just wait it out and likely end up on first. I mentioned last week how often they throw pitches down the middle, but only six teams throw a lower percentage of pitches inside the zone. Is it that they don’t trust their stuff? And if that’s the case, are they right to not trust their stuff? They’re all good questions that I don’t have the answer to, but a team that doesn’t throw strikes and when they do are down the middle is a pretty big issue to start.www.royalsreview.com