Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Dr. Mathew Hubbs: “Every situation can be an opportunity to learn and grow”

By Phil La Duke
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery situation can be an opportunity to learn and grow. With the gifts of hindsight and humility, I have been able to learn more about myself through reflection and examination. I gained perspective on situations that I allowed to frustrate me, and I was able to rise above that frustration when those situations came up again. There is a lot of time to think between meetings, meals, and activities, and I have done what I can to make use of that time to grow.

thriveglobal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Education#Social Awkwardness#Iowa State University#Westcliff University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
Related
WorldThrive Global

Dr. Sarb Johal: “Learn ”

Connect — The psychological literature shows that the biggest protector in times of crisis is social connection. Staying connected helps us to feel cared for and part of a supportive social network, so it’s important that we do everything we can to stay in touch with the people we know and love. Remember, social distancing really means physical distancing. If your movements are currently restricted, attempt to connect with others, either online or by picking up the phone. Even in lockdown, you can still talk to your neighbor over the fence or say ‘hi’ to people on your walk, provided that you stay an appropriate distance away and/or wear a mask.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Grit and Gratitude: Two Qualities to Benefit Well-Being

Practicing gratitude can reduce stress and increase hopefulness, research suggests. Practicing grit may also increase hope and allow someone to develop a growth mindset. Grit and gratitude together can create a synergy of flexibility and resilience. What promotes positive mental, emotional, physical, relational, and spiritual health? This can sometimes be...
Buckner, MOBlue Springs Examiner

'Real-world learning opportunities': Students going into the coffee business

When the Rockin’ B Mercantile and Coffee Shop in Buckner closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many in the Fort Osage community felt a void. But Fort Osage School District Superintendent Jason Snodgrass and Whitney Scott, the director of the Entrepreneurial Studies program at the district’s Career and Technology Center, saw an opportunity to not only help the community but their students as well.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

The personality traits that suggest you have higher intelligence. The personality traits of being open to experience and having stable emotions both indicate a higher IQ, research finds. People who are open to experience are more interested in things that are complex, new and unconventional. Emotional stability is linked to...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

10 Behaviors That Reveal a Lack of Respect From Your Partner

Do you feel respected by your spouse or partner, or is the lack of respect taking a toll on your relationship? The need to be admired by your partner is universal and transcends gender. When you’re disrespected, it often leaves you wondering what you did wrong and how to fix the situation.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

ADHD and ‘Laziness’: What’s Really Going On?

Is what you’re going through a period of low motivation, or could it be something else, like ADHD?. If you’ve been having trouble focusing on work or summoning the energy to complete your to-do’s, it can feel frustrating. It can be all too easy to put yourself down when you can’t meet the goals you’ve set for yourself.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
Ashtabula County, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Work-based learning expands opportunities

At the Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus, we know that meaningful experience in our 19 Career Technical labs gives students a competitive edge. A new initiative from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) says all students - not just those on our campus - should expand their opportunities beyond the classrooms and labs by accumulating 250 hours of work-based learning.
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

Cooking with kids presents opportunities to learn

You might be surprised by all the subjects you can teach in the kitchen!. There’s a moment when the kitchen is covered in flour from the floor to the tops of the cabinets that you wonder if all of this is really worth it. You may never figure out how or why, but there’s tomato on the ceiling and every knife handle is sticky … you know it would be easier to just cook the meals yourself.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

6 Ways to Cope With Loneliness

Loneliness is common and part of the human experience, and many singles struggle with it. Loneliness becomes more manageable when approached with self-compassion. Strategies that involve cultivating connections, practicing gratitude, and seeking out joy can help mitigate loneliness. Single? Lonely? That is 100 percent normal and 100 percent OK. But...
Dorchester County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Partnership for Learning seeks to provide summer learning opportunities

CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County has just launched a new nonprofit organization called the Partnership for Learning. The Partnership for Learning aims to connect summer learning opportunities to families with children of all ages. Knowing about available programs for kids to help occupy their time out of the classroom is crucial for many caregivers and parents.
Jonas SalkKQED

How Movement and Gestures Can Improve Student Learning

Sit down, sit still and use your head. In our brain-centric culture, we often equate thinking with quiet focus. But when it comes to deep learning, the brain is only part of the story, says Annie Murphy Paul, author of the new book “The Extended Mind: The Power of Thinking Outside the Brain.”
Leominster, MAleominsterchamp.com

Learning to cope with your limitations can be tricky

When you are small, learning to tie your shoes can be difficult. I remember bending over and trying hard to make the laces go into bowknots. I was in playschool, as it was called, so I was probably 3 or 4. Of course, today my shoes would have had Velcro fasteners so I would have missed that opportunity to learn. I hear they don't teach handwriting any longer, only printing, so there goes another opportunity. I was terrible at penmanship. The pens we used were pretty awful, too, and easily made blots. Fast forward 80 years, I'm back to difficulty with my shoes.
Kidsparentmap.com

5 Montessori Principles to Help Kids Learn and Grow

A young Italian doctor began working with children considered as “uneducable” and found that those children could thrive if they were given the right environment. This doctor, Maria Montessori, would spend years observing such children: When did they show the most focus? When were they highly concentrated? What activities fostered their autonomy? How did routines and order affect their learning?

Comments / 0

Community Policy