Dr. Mathew Hubbs: “Every situation can be an opportunity to learn and grow”
Every situation can be an opportunity to learn and grow. With the gifts of hindsight and humility, I have been able to learn more about myself through reflection and examination. I gained perspective on situations that I allowed to frustrate me, and I was able to rise above that frustration when those situations came up again. There is a lot of time to think between meetings, meals, and activities, and I have done what I can to make use of that time to grow.thriveglobal.com