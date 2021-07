Georgia Tech’s 44th-place finish is its best since it placed 31st in 2004-05 and its third-best finish since the Directors’ Cup’s inception in 1993-94 (Tech also placed 31st in 2003-04). Georgia Tech and Texas Tech were the only institutions among the top 50 in this year’s Directors’ Cup final standings that have 17 sports or less (Texas Tech, which placed 43rd, also has 17 sports). Georgia Tech is one of only nine institutions in this year’s top 50 that have less than 20 sports, while 12 field 25 teams or more.