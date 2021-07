Five Dodgers advanced to the second round of MLB All-Star voting, still alive for the chance to start for the National League in the midsummer classic. Max Muncy had the most votes among National League first basemen (1,276,688, narrowly ahead of 1,156,966 for Freddie Freeman) in the first phase of voting, which ended last Thursday. Justin Turner was third at third base. Mookie Betts was fourth and Chris Taylor fifth among NL outfielders. Voting resets for the second phase, which begins Monday at 9 a.m. and runs through Thursday at 11 a.m. PT.