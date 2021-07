Sporting News just released its college football bowl predictions for the 2021 season. Georgia is projected to face Iowa State in the Sugar Bowl. “The Bulldogs are forced to settle for a fourth straight New Year’s Day Six Bowl appearance unless JT Daniels can lead a Playoff run. Will that turn up any pressure on Kirby Smart? The Cyclones, meanwhile, are in an all-in year given the number of players who returned from last year’s Fiesta Bowl winner. Given the hype around both teams, this would feel a bit like a consolation game.”