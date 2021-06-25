Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 900 PM CDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water.