Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
George County, MS

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 900 PM CDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Leakesville, MS
County
George County, MS
County
Wayne County, MS
City
Waynesboro, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Extreme Weather#George Greene#Leakesville Minor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down

KABUL, Afghanistan — The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down Monday, U.S. defense officials say, a move that marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in this country. Army Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller has commanded the military coalition in Afghanistan since August 2018,...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager Gareth Southgate along with royalty and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy