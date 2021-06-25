WILLOW has a whole pop-punk album arriving next month

We haven’t been this excited since the premiere of Roadies. Just a year and a half after releasing her most recent album, Manic, Halsey has announced the next era of her discography. Glitter eye shadow for everyone! Days after astute social-media users posted that numerous billboards have been plastered in major cities cryptically announcing a new album, Halsey confirmed today that If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is its official title. A ten-second teaser signifies that Halsey’s sonic direction will be punk-rock as opposed to her previous pop earworms, which makes sense, given that spooky cuties Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross served as producers. This fourth album also comes at a new and fulfilling time in Halsey’s personal life: She’s pregnant with her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, which comes after suffering several miscarriages due to endometriosis. Now give us the release date (for both babies!), woman!