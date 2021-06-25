The Rundown: Cubs Combined No-No Historic, Bullpen Had No Clue, Báez Trolls Dodgers Fans, Schwarber Exploding for Nats
“Hey girl, I bet you, there’s someone out to get you.” – The Jaggerz, The Rapper. There’s a certain swag to a combined no-hitter and when Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Craig Kimbrel are closing it out, it’s really amplified to the nth degree. When David Ross pulled starter Zach Davies after six innings, did anyone not think the no-no was as good as in the books?www.cubsinsider.com