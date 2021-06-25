WFD Special Teams Recognized

Recently, the Wilmington Fire Department's joint Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR) with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Task Force-11, and WFD's HazMat Team were recognized by the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners for their work during the tornado that ripped through Brunswick County in February of 2021.

The deadly EF-3 tornado left behind a 22-mile path of damage and destruction, as well as three people dead and many injured.

The Wilmington Fire Department has three special teams that proudly serve not only the City of Wilmington and its residents, but other areas that may call upon us in their times of need. Two of them were recognized for their response during the aftermath of the tornado.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victims of the tornado as they continue to heal and pick up the pieces it left behind.