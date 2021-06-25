Working in Silicon Slopes will never be the same

In May, I took my first flight for work in 14 months. I used to travel 3-4 times a month for work but 2020 grounded me (and everyone else), as we all stayed home to work. As I navigated the new airport and sat on the tarmac waiting for takeoff, I was surprised by the mental hurdles I was working through. Did I want to be traveling away from my family on a regular basis again, or even at all? Was I ready to go back to hitting Diamond status on Delta every year? Constant traveling was how I worked in the past, but did it need to be my future?