Why Sarah Raymore founded Detroit and Seattle's BabexHouse, a QTBIPOC artist solidarity organization
Black transgender and genderqueer people have disproportionately high levels of unemployment, homelessness, and extreme poverty. Many are physically or sexually assaulted, and often have had poor experiences with healthcare providers. Black trans and queer people are violently oppressed everywhere, and Detroit is no exception. Black trans women in Detroit are murdered at high rates. In June 2019, a single Detroit shooting took the lives of three Black members of the LGBTQ+ community.www.metrotimes.com