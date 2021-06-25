Why Sarah Raymore founded Detroit and Seattle's BabexHouse, a QTBIPOC artist solidarity organization

As I hike familiar trails, and trails that are new to me, this season, the naturalist’s creed has been on my mind. The version I recall learning as a teen, “Take nothing but pictures. Leave nothing but footprints. Kill nothing but time.” I was told that was the caver’s motto. When I looked into it online, the version I found attributed to the Baltimore Grotto, a caving society, stated it as, “Leave nothing but footprints. Kill nothing but time.” The Baltimore Grotto was founded in 1952.