A Massachusetts man with a violent history, including attempting to kill a police officer, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his social worker. According to Holyoke Police, on Friday, at 4:30 p.m., the Holyoke Police Department responded to the area of Ivy Ave. and Dwight Street for the report of a stabbing. As Officers arrived on scene, Holyoke Dispatch reported the suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Alfredo Rivera of Holyoke, had fled from the area. Officer Matthew Goulding and Officer John McCoy were first on scene; they immediately found the victim profusely bleeding from his upper body and began medical care. Holyoke residents were applying first aid measures prior to the arrival of Holyoke Officers.