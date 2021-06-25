Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Animation character 'Gundam' attracts visitors in Japan

albuquerqueexpress.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYokohama [Japan], June 25 (ANI): Yokohama is the second most populous city in Japan with a population of some 3.7 million people. The port area facing Tokyo Bay is an area that harmonizes the open and beautiful harbor with a history of accepting Western and Asian culture. Theme park "Gundam...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gundam#Japanese Animation#Ani#Western#Asian#Evolving Gundam Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
Place
Asia
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
ComicsKotaku

Fans Unhappy Iconic Anime Characters Are Being Used For Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics kicks off next month in Japan. To promote the games, iconic characters like Sailor Moon, Astro Boy, and Naruto have been enlisted. The Japanese Olympic Committee has been tweeting images of the previously announced characters, which are decked out in “Japan” emblazoned outfits to show their support for the Games.
ComicsAnime News Network

THIS IS JAPAN Perform SD Gundam World Heroes Anime's 2nd Opening Theme Song

The anime debuted worldwide on YouTube's Gundam Channel on April 8 at 7:00 p.m. JST. Funimation is also streaming the anime. The company describes the story:. The balance of the worlds is maintained by heroes. Suddenly a red-hot meteor falls upon one of these worlds, called Neo World. An amnesiac youth named Wukong Impulse Gundam appears at the point where it landed. The chaos that starts with this incident spreads through the other worlds, one after another.
ComicsKotaku

Japan Gets Its Chance At Star Wars With Anime Anthology

This weekend, Disney announced Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology of original shorts. Seven anime studios are putting their unique spin on the world of Star Wars, a first for the franchise. Yet, it feels like Star Wars has finally come full circle. “Japanese animation inspired a lot of the...
ComicsComicBook

Japan Hypes Federal Job Openings with Special Anime PSA

It is difficult to find a job that suits your skill level and budget no matter where you go. Whether you live stateside or in the heart of Tokyo, the sting of unemployment is hard to deal with. Of course, that is why a new initiative was launched in Japan by the Cabinet Secretariat as the division needs new lifeblood ASAP.
Entertainmentkoalasplayground.com

Park Seo Joon’s Sky High Popularity in Japan Evidenced by Amazon Japan K-drama DVD Sales Where His Dramas Top the List

Okay, who is still buying DVD sets lol! OMG I feels like a lifetime ago but my incredible collection of K-drama DVD sets remind me constantly that was once the way to own faves. Anyhoo, Park Seo Joon is in K-ent news this week as Amazon Japan released the Best Sellers list of it’s K-dramas and his dramas make up a huge majority including A Witch’s Romance, Itaewon Class, She Was Pretty, Why Secretary Kim, and Fight My Way. The news report says Park Seo Joon new and old dramas constantly stay in the Netflix Japan top 10 most streamed list as well, and polls say that it’s not just female viewers who love him he’s also very popular among Japanese male viewers. Park Seo Joon’s older five year anniversary fan meeting from years ago was even officially subtitled by KNTV and broadcast. He’s also constantly courted to star in J-doramas and J-movies but clearly he hasn’t accepted any so far.
ComicsAnime News Network

Drugstore in Another World Anime's Character Video Previews Mina

The official Twitter account for the anime of Kennoji and Matsuuni's Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist (Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life - Isekai ni Tsukurō Drugstore) light novel series began streaming a new character promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video highlights the character Mina, and also features the song "Potion ga Hoshiku Naru Uta" (The Song That Makes You Want More Potions) by Risae Matsuda and Akane Kumada as their respective characters. The song will be the B-side song for the single CD release of the anime's ending theme song.
ComicsA.V. Club

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, available now on Netflix after a COVID-delayed theatrical release in Japan earlier this year, is a follow-up movie to the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime and a fairly direct sequel to the extremely lore-heavy Char’s Counterattack (also on Netflix now). Surprisingly, little of that matters. You don’t really need to know much about Char Aznable, because the one shot of him in a dramatic military uniform making a speech tells you exactly the kind of guy he was. You also don’t need to know why most of the movie takes place in Southeast Asia and why there’s a big hole in Australia. Hell, you don’t even need to know what a Gundam is, because once the first one shows up and thoroughly wrecks everything, it’s clear that Hathaway’s version of big robots aren’t cool friends or toys, they’re goddamn nightmares.
Anime News Network

Sentai Filmworks Reveals Cast, Streams Trailer for Chihayafuru Anime 3rd Season's English Dub

Jonathan Rodriguez, Patrick Marrero are the audio engineers for the English dub. Joel McCray is the ADR writer. Katrina Leonoudakis is the translator. Brent Marshall is the mix engineer. Sentai Filmworks licensed Chihayafuru 3 in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Scandinavia, Central America,...
ComicsComicBook

Gundam Dives Into Gaming with Customizable PC Collection

Mobile Suit Gundam has seen some big events take place in the past few years, whether it be the first steps of the "Walking Gundam" in Japan or the recent release of the new animated movie on Netflix in Hathaway's Flash, but it seems as if the franchise created by Yoshiyuki Tomino will be entering into the world of personal computers. Gundam is no stranger to the world of merchandise, with a collaboration with the sneaker makers at Nike arriving just in time for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and these Gundam-themed parts are available now.
EntertainmentNME

‘Demon Slayer’ animation studio formally indicted for tax evasion in Japan

The Japanese animation studio behind the hit anime series Demon Slayer, Ufotable, has reportedly been formally indicted for tax evasion. Per a report from The Japan Times, Ufotable was charged last year after it was accused of evading a total of ¥137million (approximately £895,777) in corporate and consumption tax between September 2014 and August 2018. The company was formally indicted on Friday (July 9).

Comments / 0

Community Policy