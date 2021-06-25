Animation character 'Gundam' attracts visitors in Japan

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, available now on Netflix after a COVID-delayed theatrical release in Japan earlier this year, is a follow-up movie to the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime and a fairly direct sequel to the extremely lore-heavy Char’s Counterattack (also on Netflix now). Surprisingly, little of that matters. You don’t really need to know much about Char Aznable, because the one shot of him in a dramatic military uniform making a speech tells you exactly the kind of guy he was. You also don’t need to know why most of the movie takes place in Southeast Asia and why there’s a big hole in Australia. Hell, you don’t even need to know what a Gundam is, because once the first one shows up and thoroughly wrecks everything, it’s clear that Hathaway’s version of big robots aren’t cool friends or toys, they’re goddamn nightmares.