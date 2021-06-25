Cinderella Hawks fall in Game 2 matchup with Milwaukee

ATLANTA — The Hawks pulled out a tight win against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals, but couldn’t pull out the same success in Game 2.

The Hawks fell to the Bucks 125-91 to tie the best-of-seven series up at one game a piece.

The Hawks shocked most of the NBA world in Game 1 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks by winning 116-113 thanks in large part to Trae Young’s 48-point, 11-assist explosion.

Young was the star of social media and all the highlight reels knocking down wide-open three point shots.

And dazzling with passes.

The win was the first Eastern Conference finals victory for the Hawks since they moved to Atlanta in 1968.

Milwaukee was led by star Giannis Antetokounmpo who had 34 points in the first game. The Bucks are expected to ratchet up the defensive pressure on Young, who seemed to operate at will vs. Milwaukee defensive stopper Jrue Holiday.

Game 2 tipped off at 8:30 p.m. at Fiserv Arena in Milwaukee.

Here is the rest of the series schedule:

Game 3, Sunday at 8:30 p.m. in Atlanta

Game 4, Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in Atlanta

Game 5, Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Milwaukee

Game 6, (if necessary) at 8:30 p.m. in Atlanta

Game 7, (if necessary) at 8:30 p.m. in Milwaukee

