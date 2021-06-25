Cancel
NFL

Interview: Daylen Baldwin on commitment to Michigan, how he’ll fit and more

By Anthony Broome
Maize n Brew
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a special interview episode, I’m joined by wide receiver Daylen Baldwin, who announced his commitment to Michigan as a transfer last week. Baldwin discusses his unique path to the Big Ten, the players he seeks to emulate, his takeaways from playing under Deion Sanders, how he’ll fit in Ann Arbor, contact with Josh Gattis and Jim Harbaugh, the challenge or pressure of joining a team that needs a big season and more.

Michigan State
Deion Sanders
Josh Gattis
