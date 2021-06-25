Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Steam summer sale 2021: The best deals and discounts on top PC games

By Steve Hogarty
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLrnO_0af6mx0400

Valve ’s annual Steam summer sale is in full swing, threatening the bank accounts of PC gamers around the world by bringing massive discounts to thousands of the most popular titles in the digital store.

The sale runs from 24 June to 8 July and covers everything from compilations of triple-A classics like Halo: The Master Chief Collection to indie hits like Lair of the Clockwork God.

New games are added and removed each day, with the best and most downloaded deals highlighted on Steam’s front page. Dig around and you’ll find some real bargains hiding behind each genre’s sub-menu, so it’s worth exploring your preferred categories to see if you can spot an offer on a game you’ve been holding out for.

We’ve pulled together a list of our favourite deals on PC games in this year’s Steam summer sale. Whether you plan to actually play these, or simply to add them to the teetering pile of games you plan on getting around to at some point between now and retirement, there’s something here for everyone.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

‘Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition’: Was £39.99, now £23.99, Steampowered.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLcMR_0af6mx0400

Horizon: Zero Dawn is an action RPG set in a bucolic post-apocalypse populated by enormous mecha-dinosaurs and scattered human tribes. You fight and explore using rudimentary weapons and tools, gradually upgrading your hacking skills and equipment to take on bigger robo-dinos and dissect their metal guts for new parts. With a sequel now confirmed to be in the pipeline for the PS5, there’s no better time to pick up this critically acclaimed adventure.

Buy now

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Was £54.99, now £36.84, Steampowered.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2NS7_0af6mx0400

Rockstar’s open-world cowboy simulator is famously obsessed with detail. Not only does night turn to day and clouds naturally form according to real-world weather physics, but your character’s beard grows in real-time and your horse does meticulously simulated poops. There’s a full, gritty Western plot with gun-slinging and train robberies to get stuck into, but simply existing in this elaborate world is rewarding enough.

Buy now

‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’: Was £29.99, now £14.99, Steampowered.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lPqp_0af6mx0400

Six games in the Halo series are included in this collection, with each one dusted off and refined to look its very best on PC. Whether you’ve been sitting on this classic series or you’re a Halo veteran, The Master Chief Collection is an essential purchase. It features all 67 campaign missions, every multiplayer map and game mode the series has ever known, plus the Forge editor, for designing your own levels.

Buy now

‘Battlefield V: Definitive Edition’: Was £54.99, now £13.74, Steampowered.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wg7hk_0af6mx0400

The definitive edition of the multiplayer-focused Battlefield V includes every last scrap of content the game received since launch, as well as a selection of the best cosmetic gear created during the game’s first two years. Taking influence from the conflicts of World War II, Battlefield V is the culmination of everything EA knows about creating compelling multiplayer shooters. An enormous co-op campaign and a refined and evolving battle royale mode will keep this game in players’ libraries for years to come.

Buy now

‘Forza Horizon 4’: Was £54.99, now £27.49, Steampowered.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbB0b_0af6mx0400

The Horizon games are a spin-off of the racetrack-bound Forza series, and set you loose on real-world roads where you’re free to drive around with friends, disrupt the peace of quiet villages and explore wherever you like. Developed by Leamington Spa-based studio Playground Games, the fourth title in the Forza Horizon series is set in a condensed version of Great Britain and encompasses such local highlights as the Cotswolds, Lake District and Edinburgh.

Buy now

‘Sea of Thieves’: Was £34.99, now £23.44, Steampowered.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVTib_0af6mx0400

An always-online, massively multiplayer pirate simulator, Sea of Thieves sees you sailing the high seas with a group of friends, plundering islands, swashbuckling with other players’ ships, and generally pursuing booty. Sailing the ship requires actual teamwork to raise the sails, lower the anchor and patch up leaks. A new season just launched – a crossover with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean – so there’s no better time to jump in.

Buy now

‘Hades’: Was £19.49, now £13.94, Steampowered.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rI5AR_0af6mx0400

A superbly written and acted action game, Hades exudes personality in its interactions with the big hitters of Greek mythology. Your job is to repeatedly attempt to escape the underworld, with each failure resetting you to the beginning of the game, only now you’re armed with slightly better skills and a greater understanding of the world.

Buy now

‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ – Was £49.90, now £24.95, Steampowered.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fg3Dg_0af6mx0400

Set in feudal Japan, Sekiro is a blisteringly challenging action-combat game that tests your patience, coordination and ability to resist hitting the refund button in a pique of rage. Developed by FromSoftware, whose previous work includes the infamously difficult Dark Souls games, this samurai-focused adventure is regarded as the developer’s most spectacular and rewarding project yet. If you couldn’t bear the thought of spending full price on a game you might eventually come to resent, Sekiro now has 50 per cent off.

Buy now

‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition’ – Was £67.96, now £9.89, Steampowered.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAFwS_0af6mx0400

Lara Croft’s reinvention as a more well-rounded character and plausible raider of tombs — with human emotions and a personality and everything — began in 2013 and culminated with this, Shadow of the Tomb Raider . The Definitive Edition includes all of the add-on content, including the extra tombs, weapons and skills released since the game’s debut.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on PS5 games and other tech offers, try the links below:

More of a console gamer? Here’s our guide to choosing between the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

173K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Games#Playground Games#Adventure Game#Discounts#Pc Games#Valve#Iphone#Indybest#Forge#Steampowered Com#Battlefield V#Ea#Forza Horizon 4#Pirates Of The Caribbean#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
SONY
News Break
Disney
Related
Video GamesArs Technica

30 under $25: A collection of good hidden gem games from Steam’s Summer Sale

The latest rendition of Steam's annual Summer Sale has been underway for about a week now, and, as usual, it's discounted virtually everything on the PC games store. But while the Halos, Grand Theft Autos, and other mega-hits of the world may get the most front-page attention, the sheer breadth of the sale means that a truckload of lesser-known but more-than-worthwhile games have dropped to more approachable prices as well. To assist those who'd like to expand their interactive palate, I've rounded up a collection of recent under-the-radar games that are both worth your time and nicely discounted.
TechnologyPC Gamer

The best Australian PC gaming deals this week

A couple of times a week, we trawl through the deepest, darkest corners of the world wide web in order to unearth some of the best PC gaming deals in Australia. This story will largely focus on highlighting PC hardware and peripherals discounts, but if there are any appealing AU-exclusive games bargains, we'll include them too.
Video GamesIGN

Best Buy's 4th of July Sale has Deals on Games and More

It's 4th of July weekend, and that means fireworks, cookouts, and sales at participating retailers. One retailer that is very much participating is Best Buy. You can find discounts on Nintendo Switch games, computers, and more during Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The deals end Monday, so grab what you want before then.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The best PC controller for gaming 2021

As any PC gamer knows, a keyboard and mouse setup is the purest way to enjoy titles on the platform. However, for as near-perfect as this is for many different types of games - especially FPS and RTS - there are a few obvious downsides that come through relying solely on all-digital control than an analog method. That's where one of the best PC controllers for gaming can help.
Video GamesIGN

Aussie Deals: EOFY Bargains and Steam Sale Specials!

With large swathes of the country in lockdown, there's never been a better time to get some video game escapism on. Obviously, the cheaper the video game, the better. With that in mind, we've scoured the Steam sales and various End of Financial Year price blitzes to find you the absolute best deals out there.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Steam Summer Sale Reshuffles Weekly Bestseller List

Steam Summer Sale led to big changes in the list of the biggest bestsellers on the store. All games in the top 10 are game participating in the sale. As every Monday, Valve released the weekly list of the biggest (by revenue) Steam bestsellers. Thanks to the summer sale, the top ten was completely rearranged. Most of the hits that were top sellers in June fell off the list, as players took advantage of the attractive discounts to revise their wish lists.
Video GamesEmpire

The Best Video Game And Console Deals

It’s a big marketplace out there, with brands and retailers all vying for your attention with deals, bundles and potential savings. Each claims that it is home to the biggest and best savings on video games and consoles, and basic logic dictates that they can’t all be right. To help...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best iPhone 8 deals: Huge discounts on the ever-popular Apple iPhone

It's a good time to grab one of the best iPhone 8 deals. A new iPhone takes the spotlight every year, but the truth is that both the 8 and the 8 Plus are still fantastic iPhones four years after their release, and now they're economical too. Since the iPhone 8 is no longer sold by Apple, you won't see a huge number in stockists, but that means you find them at a bargain price where they're available.
ShoppingPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Black Friday deals 2021 — sales to expect

Jump straight to the Black Friday deals you want... Black Friday deals 2021 will be here before you know it. Sure, we're still months away from the holiday season, but the Black Friday countdown has already started and this year retailers will be more eager than ever to kick off their Black Friday deals.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

15 Recommendations From The 2021 Steam Summer Sale

As we enter July, it’s time once again to indulge in yet another massive Steam Summer Sale. This year’s big gimmick is a series of genre-based choose-your-own-adventure stories that are updated each day. In addition to highlighting big deals on popular games from each genre, participating in the little minigame...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Steam Summer Sale: 10 Must-Have Action Adventures at a Low Price

We have already passed the equator of the year and we reached the summer season, a season of sun and beach, but also of video games. If the pool and the sea attract us because of the heat, so do the tickets at a reduced price. Fortunately, the Steam Summer Sale has already started, so we can enjoy games at a bargain price until next July 8. At MeriStation we have selected horror titles, but we have also published offers for less than 1 euro and extraordinary RPGs at the most juicy price. And what about the adventures?
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Summer Sale on Steam: 11 Classic Games You Can Finish In An Afternoon

The Steam Summer Sale has already started. From this June 24 until July 8 at 7:00 p.m. CEST We will have thousands of PC video games on offer through the Valve portal, which this year does not miss its appointment and offers us juicy titles at sometimes ridiculous prices. That is why from MeriStation we are publishing compilations of offers according to genres, prices or other circumstances. In this case, a total of 11 essential titles for their quality that you can finish in an afternoon.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Persona 4: Golden Went Big on PC; Great Sales on Steam

Persona 4: Golden is recording fantastic sales on Steam. Publisher Atlus reports that players have purchased one million copies of the game in one year since its release. Persona 4: Golden can boast fantastic sales results on PC. Atlus, the company responsible for development and publication of the game, announced via Twitter that one million copies of the game have been sold since its release in June last year.
FIFAtwistedvoxel.com

PlayStation Store Weekend Deals Are Live, Lowest Discount For Ubisoft Games

PlayStation Store has a new weekend deal available online that discounts some of the recent Ubisoft games to their lowest price so far. If you want to get the games available in the new weekend offer, you can access the full list from here. Otherwise, we have taken the time to compile a selection of games available in the sale as seen below.
Video GamesIGN

Aussie Deals: Steam Sale on Must Own Shooters and More!

If you're into first-person shooters, today is your day to take aim at some awesome savings. Steam has got cheap deals on Far Cry 5, Doom Eternal, Metro Exodus and the criminally under-played Titanfall 2. We've also got you console players covered with bargains on accessories and AAA titles!. Purchase...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Save Up to 80% on These ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ Games in the Steam Sale

Steam’s Summer Sale is in full swing right now, with thousands of games available at a discounted price. But with so many games available, how on Earth are you meant to know what’s worth picking up? Well, check your wishlist first; if any games you’ve been hankering for for a while are on sale, grab ’em now. But if you’re looking for something new but guaranteed to be good, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy