Becky G on Her New Makeup Brand Treslúce Beauty and What to Expect Next

Makeup is a woman’s ultimate security blanket, diminishing flaws, elevating assets, and fashioning an outer and inner glow that says, “I put my face on and I am put together.” Men sometimes wear makeup too, for work as a news anchor, in a theatrical production, or in other contexts. In a liberated world, many people pride themselves on wearing makeup. Makeup is an art that abides by rules, and yet those rules are also meant to be broken sometimes. Nobody really expects you to wear makeup as a teenager at all, unless it’s for an afterschool job or from the insinuations of your older sister. You don’t need to wear makeup to class in college, unless your mom told you that you need to practice dressing professionally as soon as possible. And certainly days off don’t require even a tinted foundation! Feel like you have bad skin? You can’t see it! It’s everybody else’s problem now!