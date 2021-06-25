Cancel
Makeup

Becky G on Her New Makeup Brand Treslúce Beauty and What to Expect Next

By Bianca Nieves
Teen Vogue
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Becky G is no stranger to makeup. In 2013, she became a CoverGirl at only 16. In 2019, she launched her first collaboration with ColourPop. And now, the singer has merged her love for all things glam, her Mexican heritage, and her music by becoming la jefa (aka. "the boss") of her own beauty brand, Treslúce.

Becky G
