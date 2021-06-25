Becky G on Her New Makeup Brand Treslúce Beauty and What to Expect Next
Becky G is no stranger to makeup. In 2013, she became a CoverGirl at only 16. In 2019, she launched her first collaboration with ColourPop. And now, the singer has merged her love for all things glam, her Mexican heritage, and her music by becoming la jefa (aka. "the boss") of her own beauty brand, Treslúce.