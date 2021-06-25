'He wants to make Atlanta so proud' | Trae Young's dad reflects on Hawks win

The story of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals was the players who were too injured to play. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter and Donte DiVincenzo all missed the game, but I don't think it should be lost in Milwaukee's win that the Atlanta Hawks had several other players known to be dealing with injuries whereas the rest of the Bucks roster appears more or less healthy. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been listed on the injury report all series with knee soreness. Clint Capela was questionable in Game 5 due to eye inflammation. Cam Reddish went down in February, and despite flashing his typical upside, has still only played 63 minutes since then.