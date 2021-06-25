Cancel
NBA

'He wants to make Atlanta so proud' | Trae Young's dad reflects on Hawks win

11Alive
11Alive
 16 days ago
MILWAUKEE — The Atlanta Hawks tipped off the Eastern Conference Finals with a win against the Milwaukee Bucks for the first game on Wednesday night. Atlanta fans let out a sigh of relief after the nail-biting game ended in the first conference finals win since moving to Atlanta for the Hawks with only a three-point difference. That 116-113 victory is plenty of thanks to the city’s most important player, Trae Young.

11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
