It’s been a long time coming for Black Widow but the Marvel spy thriller is finally hitting theaters and Disney+ Premier Access. Before I dive into my thoughts on the film, we need to talk about the end credits. Because the film displays the credits during an opening montage, there is no mid-credit scene. Instead, the scene comes at the very end of the credits. If you’re watching at home, a lot of people worked on this film so if you could please hold off on fast-forwarding, they’d appreciate it. I won’t give away any details but I have my thoughts about what this scene means for the MCU.