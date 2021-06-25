Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

REI AMI Breaks Down Debut Mixtape FOIL Track by Track: Exclusive

By Gab Ginsberg
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With our Track by Track feature, artists guide listeners through each song on their latest full-length. Today, alt-pop singer REI AMI dissects her debut mixtape, FOIL. Maryland-by-way-of-Seoul artist REI AMI burst onto the scene in 2019 with the explosive singles “MAKE IT MINE,” “DICTATOR,” and “SNOWCONE.” Aside from her penchant for a sticky chorus, she’s also quick with a pun-ny verse, as she raps on the gloriously chaotic “MAC & CHEESE”: “I got the bag straight cheddar/ Call me the GOAT like feta/ Just copped a boat I’m wetta/ Flex like Post I’m betta!”

consequence.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lolo Zouaï
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kendrick Lamar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtape#Rei#Music Business#Snowcone#Mac Cheese#Visionary Records#Talladega Nights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicearmilk.com

Olivia Lunny breaks down her self-titled debut album

Pop artist Olivia Lunny releases her self-titled debut album today. Upon first listen, it feels impossible not to be hypnotized by the beats that Lunny has put out. Synths, 808s, bouncy keys, and kicking guitars come at you every which way, falling together to create flowing tracks. For the most...
MusicPosted by
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents BTS, Billie Eilish, Lost Kings and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Musichypebeast.com

Lil Yachty Slows Down with Romantic Track “Love Music”

Coming off of the recent release of his rap-heavy mixtape Michigan Boy Boat, Lil Yachty has pivoted to alt-pop on his latest single “Love Music” from Quality Control and Motown. While Michigan Boy Boat was a hard hitting celebration of the Michigan rap scene with features from Swae Lee and Tee Grizzley, the rapper’s newest track takes on a slow melody as he describes only ever hearing “good things” about the woman he’s in love with.
MusicComing Soon!

Listen to Two Exclusive Tracks From Netflix’s Virgin River Soundtrack

Lakeshore Records is set to release Virgin River — Music From the Netflix Series digitally on July 9, and decided to offer fans an exclusive sneak peek at the soundtrack via two tracks titled “Virgin River Main Title” and “Running Low” from the Virgin River soundtrack. “Virgin River Main Title”...
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Drake's Flirting With BIA On Instagram Live

Drake and Nicki Minaj have a close friendship that dates back to their time as the fresh new faces of Hip Hop in Lil Wayne’s Young Money collective in the early 2010s. Years later, their friendship hasn’t missed a step as they were recently hanging out with each other and possibly recording new music at Nicki’s house.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
Las Vegas, NVHollywood Life

Megan Fox Wears Skintight Outfit At Wynn Las Vegas With BF Machine Gun Kelly — See Pics

Megan Fox and MGK touched down in Las Vegas! The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way through the Wynn Hotel ahead of UFC 264. Megan Fox, 35, looked drop dead gorgeous on a UFC date night with Machine Gun Kelly, 31. The Transformers actress opted for a low cut brown top and flared pants heading to UFC 264, consisting of a spaghetti strap style top and fitted leggings on the bottom. She sweetly held hands with beau MGK as they made their way through the Wynn Las Vegas resort and casino, surrounded by security guards.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Amazon calls influencer Ava Louise’s latest video a ‘hoax’ after she claims package contained used menstrual pads

Amazon has denied claims made by a popular social media influencer that one of her recent orders contained used menstrual pads. In footage posted to TikTok on Thursday, Ava Louise, who went viral last year after licking an airplane toilet seat, alleged that a package she received after ordering jewelry contained blood and several sanitary napkins.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Doja Cat's Official Top 10 biggest songs

Doja Cat's rise to the top has been nothing short of stratospheric. Landing her first hit on the Official Chart and the very end of 2019 with Tyga collaboration Juicy, Doja has quickly become a staple on the charts and radio with her unique brand of rap-pop. View Doja's Official UK Chart history so far here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy