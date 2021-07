The varied offerings of Vancouver are what makes it most appealing—a melange of metropolitan sights, mountain views, and waterfront wonders that allow visitors to shop, ski and swim all in one day if the weather’s just right. The coastal city is perfectly suited for people who like a little bit of everything, with culinary and cultural offerings that are as diverse as the neighborhoods that give the city its charm. Surrounded by nature, Vancouver is also a gateway to outdoor adventure, with hiking, biking, and paddling easily accessible from the city’s center.