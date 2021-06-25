European Union adds U.S. travelers to 'safe list'; it's a rental 'carpocalypse' in America

The European Union said June 18 that the United States would be added to its "safe list" of countries, a decision that should allow even unvaccinated American visitors to enter its 27 member states for nonessential travel. These countries can impose their own restrictions and requirements for entry. The E.U. decision came the same week that the CDC elevated the delta variant of the coronavirus to a "variant of concern." Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, said the variant was "poised to take hold" in Europe. If you are fully vaccinated, particularly with a two-dose vaccine, "don't worry about the delta variant," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health.