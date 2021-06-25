Chelsea: Five potential transfer targets from the Euro 2020 group stage

This summer's UEFA European Championships has revealed many surprises, confirmed much that we already knew and also displayed many protagonists on the transfer market. Top players like Memphis Depay, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jadon Sancho moved to new clubs during the Euros, important deals that were not held back by international competition. But it does not end there, because it will soon be time for others who are still involved in the Euro 2020 matches to make key decisions that could impact the trajectory of their careers moving forward. Let's provide some updates on five star semifinalists who may soon have news.