Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mary J. Blige on ‘My Life’ Documentary Dropped Today On Amazon Prime

By BridgetEE
Posted by 
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The Queen of R&B Mary J. Blige has 13 albums under her belt, a resume that includes not only Grammy Awards but Academy Awards. Mary J. Blige from Yonkers is not only a singer/songwriter she is also now a seasoned actress that plays roles on television as well as in film. However when you look to Mary J. Blige, that’s what you see, Mary J. Blige on the other hand see’s the pinnacle of her career being he 2nd studio album ‘My Life’, an album that allowed Mary J. Blige to break through her storms and allow her to feel ‘the sunshine’ and today Amazon Prime Studios dropped the highly anticipated documentary of Mary J. Blige titled ‘My Life’

wzakcleveland.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
P. Diddy
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
Person
Andre Harrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Academy Awards#Grammy Awards#Twitter#Yonkers#Amazon Prime Studios#Jodeci#Kc#Uptown Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige Rejects Idea Of "Verzuz": "That's Not On The Top Of My List"

Fans of Verzuz haven't been quiet about their desire to see Mary J. Blige take to the stage. Over the past year or so, fans have been begging to see the Queen of Hp-Hop Soul share just a handful of her favorite hits, however, who her opponent may be has been called into question. Recently, there were rumors that Toni Braxton and Mary J. Blige would unite for a Verzuz on July 4, however, Verzuz quickly swooped in to lay the gossip to rest.
Beauty & FashionEssence

What's the 411: How Mary J. Blige Influenced Hip-Hop And R&B Fashion

Here are some of our favorite style moments from the music sensation. For over three decades, Mary J. Blige, the de facto Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, has always been a trendsetter. The word style icon gets thrown around a lot, but for the multi-platinum, Grammy-award-winning artist, whose soulful vocals helped redefine the genre with a hip-hop edge, it’s even more fitting.
Celebritiesbaystatebanner.com

A revealing portrait of Mary J. Blige

Colette Greenstein has been a contributing arts & entertainment writer for the Banner since 2009. VIEW BIO. In November of 1994, Mary J. Blige released her second album, “My Life” — a collection of deeply intimate and personal songs that revealed her battles with alcohol and drug addiction, depression and an abusive relationship.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Mary J. Blige – ‘Hourglass’

Mary J. Blige is celebrating the release of her ‘My Life’ documentary on Amazon Prime Video with the debut of a brand new song named ‘Hourglass.’. The end credits track finds the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul in a reflective space, which is apt given the thematic rooting of the special. During...
Nashville, TNTennessee Tribune

Mary J. Blige Uses Power to Help Others

NASHVILLE, TN — Vocalist/actress Mary J. Blige’s latest project, the documentary “My Life” debuted on Amazon Prime Video over the weekend and is now available to be streamed. But Blige told The Hollywood Reporter that the film gives her the same thrill as when the LP was initially released. “I just want people [to get] you know that feeling we got when we [first] heard the album,” she said. “You’ll get it again when you see the documentary,” she says. “That’s the gift I want to give back. I wasn’t the only one going through what I was going through. [The documentary] is triumphant, it’s not sad. [Better yet] it’s sadness that moves into happiness. My Life is no longer like oh god [I’m crying because I’m sad], My Life [now] is like I’m crying because I made it through.”
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Mary J Blige rules out Verzuz battle

Mary J. Blige has ruled out a Verzuz battle. The 50-year-old singer, songwriter and actress insisted she has no plans to take part in the webcast series, which sees two entertainers going head-to-head with their discographies, as she doesn't think it would be beneficial for her career. Speaking on 'The...
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

R&B Snippets: Rihanna, Mary J. Blige & More!

BOUNCER REFUSED TO LET RIHANNA INTO AN NYC CLUB BECAUSE SHE FORGOT HER ID: A bouncer at a NYC nightclub refused to let Rihanna in after she forgot to bring her ID. Pop Faction obtained video of the singer outside of the bar with boyfriend A$AP Rocky trying to get in the club. Meanwhile, fans also noticed that Rihanna has covered the matching shark tattoo that she got with Drake back when they were dating in 2016.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's How Much Mary J. Blige Is Really Worth

Since bursting onto the music scene, Mary J. Blige has cemented herself as one of music's leading ladies in R&B. With nine Grammy Award wins and four No. 1 albums on the US Billboard 200 to her name, it's safe to say that the "No More Drama" hitmaker has enjoyed quite the career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Mary J. Blige: ‘I Was Singing for My Life, Literally’

On Friday, Mary J. Blige’s new documentary, “Mary J. Blige: My Life,” was released on Amazon Prime. Viewers were gripped by Blige’s open recount of her difficult upbringing, her relationship with her single-parent mother and her battles with addiction and depression. Blige says that she was “scared to death” when...
New Orleans, LAkisswtlz.com

Mary J. Blige’s Ex-Husband stole from her?

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 06: Singer Mary J. Blige walks from the stage during the SiriusXM's Heart & Soul Channel Broadcasts from Essence Festival on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Mary J. Blige was married to Kendu Issacs for many...
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Mary J. Blige attended etiquette school

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Legendary singer and Icon Mary J. Blige once attended etiquette school early in her famed career to become a more polished performer. Mary stated “They tried to change me earlier in my career. They did send me to etiquette school, but I just couldn’t feel it because I didn’t feel like myself” she later went on to say that she did it because she “Needed to grow into walking with my back up straight”.
MusicPosted by
rolling out

Rapsody pays tribute to Mary J. Blige on new single ‘Iconic’ (video)

Female lyricist Rapsody just dropped some hot new heat called “Iconic” that is featured on the new compilation album Big Femme Energy Vol. 1. The album was released on Friday, July 9, by Femme It Forward, a female-led music and entertainment company that aims to celebrate and empower women. The company also aims to make the music industry more inclusive.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Raekwon Drops A Song Assist For Michael B. Jordan + Oprah Winfrey Show Soundtrack

Wu-Tang Clan emeritus Raekwon is sharpening his lyrical sword through a contribution to OWN Network’s series David Makes Man. The Chef recorded the song “Bring Dat Doe” featuring singer PWright to add to the soundtrack. Producer Lord Quest provides a laid-back, simple kick and snare with sparse instrumentation — reminiscent of the 90s vibe the Hip Hop legend built his reputation slaying throughout the decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy