When Jay-Z released The Black Album in 2003, one of the world’s most influential artists closed with a 14th track titled, “My 1st Song.”. Jay-Z billed his eighth studio album as his last before retirement, and “My 1st Song” offered a revealing look at the constant desire that burned throughout his career to exceed what he’s done in the past. It’s a feeling that resonated with Barack Obama, who recently said he listened to the song throughout his first presidency as a reminder to stay motivated to continue moving forward.