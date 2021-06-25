Ace Hotel disputes local ownership in escalating court dispute

PITTSBURGH BUSINESS TIMES — The legal battle between the New York ownership of Ace Hotel, the hip boutique hotel brand, and the local ownership of the East Liberty hotel property continues to escalate in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

The Ace Hotel Pittsburgh, which has been operating out of the historic former YMCA building in East Liberty for a little more than five years, continues to remain closed from an emergency order by Judge Christine Ward dated to May 27, just as state Covid restrictions were lifted allowing hotels to be fully open again.

After local ownership, Y Hotel LP and Y Hotel Master Tenant LLC, which includes ELDI Real Estate LLC and The Beauty Shoppe, filed a counter claim on June 9 alleging that Ace Hotel interfered with their sale of the property, the New York hotelier filed a new argument for the hotel to remain closed in a hearing earlier this week.

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Pittsburgh Business Times