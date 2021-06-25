Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Ace Hotel disputes local ownership in escalating court dispute

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlDFy_0af6kY3b00

PITTSBURGH BUSINESS TIMES — The legal battle between the New York ownership of Ace Hotel, the hip boutique hotel brand, and the local ownership of the East Liberty hotel property continues to escalate in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

The Ace Hotel Pittsburgh, which has been operating out of the historic former YMCA building in East Liberty for a little more than five years, continues to remain closed from an emergency order by Judge Christine Ward dated to May 27, just as state Covid restrictions were lifted allowing hotels to be fully open again.

After local ownership, Y Hotel LP and Y Hotel Master Tenant LLC, which includes ELDI Real Estate LLC and The Beauty Shoppe, filed a counter claim on June 9 alleging that Ace Hotel interfered with their sale of the property, the New York hotelier filed a new argument for the hotel to remain closed in a hearing earlier this week.

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Pittsburgh Business Times

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
East Liberty, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Ace Hotel#Boutique Hotel#Real Estate#Pittsburgh Business Times#The Ace Hotel Pittsburgh#Covid#Y Hotel Master Tenant Llc#Eldi Real Estate Llc#The Beauty Shoppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Coronavirus infects vaccinated leader at Florida condo site

MIAMI — (AP) — A vaccinated Miami-Dade county commissioner who helped other local officials in Surfside following the collapse of a condominium building announced that he and his chief of staff tested positive for COVID-19. The news release late Sunday from Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz said he and his chief of staff Isidoro Lopez, who also received a vaccine against COVID-19, came down with flu-like symptoms earlier in the day and later tested positive for the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy