Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

The ultimate red wine for steak? It might not be malbec...

By Susy Atkins
Telegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you stuck in a malbec rut? This grape variety, and more specifically the Argentinian version of it, has become the go-to red for pairing with steak. The rise of malbec from lesser-known French grape to South American superstar is a modern success story, and there’s no doubt its ripe, black-cherry character is a winner with red meat, but I wonder whether we miss out on other wines from that part of the world, such is the fixation on it.

www.telegraph.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wine#New Wine#Red Meat#Wine And Food Pairing#Ros Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Argentinian#French#South American#Chilean#The Marea Syrah 2018#Majestic#Morrisons#M S#The Co Op#Aldi#Criolla Grande#Finest Carmenere 2019#Tesco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
News Break
Drinks
Country
Argentina
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Fourth of July Burger Red Wine of the Week: FEL, 2019 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir

As we celebrate the Fourth of July this year, we’re declaring our freedom in a unique way — by stepping out of our pods to gather at the Weber. With a nod to the holiday, The Press Democrat had a “Burger Reds” tasting to set you up with a selection of wines that marry well with a puck of beef or a grilled portabella. The flight included pinot noir, grenache and carignan, and our wine of the week winner is the FEL, 2019 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, 14.1%, $40. It’s a perfect match for a burger. This pinot is impressive, edgy with crisp acidity and generous fruit. It has layered notes of plum, raspberry and cedar. It’s balanced and finishes crisp.
Drinkswinemag.com

One Leaf 2019 Oak Aged Malbec (Mendoza)

On first take, this Malbec smells a bit like opening a box of chocolates; the nose is fluffy and candied. A pulpy palate is medium to full in size, while this tastes of plum and berry fruits mixed with lightly herbal green notes. A solid finish shows a touch of mint as well as mild heat and burn. Michael Schachner.
DrinksPosted by
Forbes

Wines Of The Week: Vintage Rosé Champagne, Red Wine From Tuscany, And Rose Gin From Ireland

Summer’s heat is clamping down on much of the country right now, which means it’s time to enjoy the kind of wines and spirits that refresh as much as they intrigue. My white Wine of the Week—actually, it’s a rosé, and a stunning one, at that—is the Champagne Billecart Salmon Cuvée Elisabeth Salmon Brut Rosé 2008, a wine that both exemplifies what makes this venerable house so important, and at the same time challenges expectations.
Drinkswinemag.com

Discover Malbec’s Magic With Trivento

Elegant. Exuberant. Friendly. Seductive. Malbec has many personalities, all of which shine in the wines from the variety’s heartland — Argentina. Through the wines of Trivento, discover this multifaceted grape and all its moods. The Origins of Malbec. Malbec arrived in Argentina in the mid-19th century, brought over by the...
Food & DrinksNashville Scene

Red Meat and Red Wine Suggestions for Summer Cookout Season

The Fourth is one of the biggest outdoor grilling opportunities of any year, and the fact that it falls on a weekend this year means you should definitely take advantage of the chance to do a little open-fire cooking. I’ve run across a few food and drink options lately that I thought could really up your grilling game, so I figured I’d share them in a little roundup for you.
DrinksKeene Sentinel

Upgrade your July Fourth cookout with these 3 red wines, each under $25

Here are three U.S. red wines under that would be ideal for your July Fourth cookout. We also have two whites to prime your palate: a rare Beaujolais Blanc from France and a racy white from Sicily:. Kiona Vineyards Estates Cuvée 2017. Two and one-half stars (excellent/extraordinary) Columbia Valley, Wash.,...
DrinksWTOP

Wine of the Week: Red, white and sparkling wine for the Fourth of July

When I was growing up, the Fourth of July meant ice cold watermelon, cookouts, a parade down Main Street and fireworks at the community college stadium. And beer. Lots and lots of beer. But that was then. Today, wine is a familiar sight at backyard barbecues across the country. Celebrating...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Anime-Inspired Red Wines

The iconic anime series Attack on Titan reaches its final season, and to celebrate that, digital liquor shop Kurand brings the signature Marleyan red wine to life. The limited edition bottle is sipped in the show and the two come together to create the limited libation. The merlot drink has...
Drinkswinefolly.com

Spicy Red Wine Quick Guide

You can taste a red wine and suddenly discover your mouth is sizzling – that spicy red wine has a whole world of delicious, zesty compounds that light up your palate and senses. Our quick guide will help you learn about what’s making you wave a hand over your tongue,...
DrinksHouston Chronicle

This $14 South African red wine will bring summertime chill to your glass

Every now and then, a wine can put a smile on your face and ignite a party with the first sip. For me, those aren't usually pinotage, South Africa's red grape, but here's one that caught my attention. It's affordable, too, another bonus. This week we also have two outstanding wines from France and natural white wines from California and Chile.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Alentejo: Portugal's Red Hot Wine Region

Most travelers to Portugal focus their sojourns on Lisbon or the star-studded Algarve, the 100 miles of sun-splashed southern coastline where dazzling limestone cliffs glance downward at chiseled rock arches with secluded grottoes for a beach holiday. Oenophiles flock to Porto, the nation's second-largest metropolitan area in the north, to...
DrinksGreatist

Paint the Town Red: The Best Red Wine for Beef Stew

What’s a more comforting, warming, hearty meal than a beef stew? Nothing, obviously. But if you’re looking to give it that extra bit of flavor and pizzazz, it can help to know the best red wine for making your beef stew. Most things in life are better with wine, and...
Drinkswinemag.com

Tacho 2019 Hand-Picked Estate Vineyards Malbec (Uco Valley)

Lightly herbal black-fruit aromas come with hints of mint and chocolaty oak. The palate is fueled by spiky acidity, while solid berry and plum flavors are slightly herbal and peppery. If you seek satisfying everyday Malbec, this is a good option. Michael Schachner. rating. 87. Price. Designation. Hand-Picked Estate Vineyards.
RecipesEater

Skirt Steak and Naan ‘Tacos’

Are you camping in a low-bandwidth area? Before you hit the road, download or print this recipe so you’ll have it on hand. Every camping trip needs a showstopper meal, the kind you can look forward to after a full day of navigating the wilderness. Nettie Colón’s steak tacos are that showstopper meal. Hearty and robustly flavored, they’re built on a foundation of naan, a “beautiful bread,” Colón says, that she favors here for its sturdiness and pliability. While you could conceivably use any cut of meat in these tacos, Colón points out that skirt steak is quick to marinate and cook over the fire. “It’s easy to just put it in a Ziploc bag or vacuum-seal and take in the cooler,” she says. (As a bonus, both the chimichurri and piri piri sauce can also be made days ahead.)
Drinksadvancedmixology.com

17 Best Organic Red Wines For GMO-Concerned Drinkers In 2021

In recent years, there is an increase in the popularity of organic foods. This trend is also true when it comes to wine drinkers who are concerned about genetically modified organisms or GMOs. Organic wines are created using organically grown grapes from vineyards that don’t use chemicals and have biodynamic...
Recipesskinnytaste.com

Grilled Steak With Tomatoes, Red Onion and Balsamic

One of my favorite ways to make grilled steak in the summer. Topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, red onion, balsamic and oil. It’s fresh and a great way to enjoy those end-of-summer tomatoes!. Grilled Steak with Tomatoes and Balsamic. This Grilled Steak topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, red onion, balsamic...
Drinkswinemag.com

14 White Wines From an Italian Region Known for Rich Reds

Between the Apennine Mountains and the Adriatic Sea, the vineyards of Abruzzo are in a real Goldilocks situation. Warm seaside breezes help temper the brisk mountain air to create conditions that are just right for grape production. Most know the area for red wine production, namely Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. However, beyond...
Drinkswinemag.com

Bodega Belgrano NV Malbec (Argentina)

Foxy berry and plum aromas are a touch candied, while this Malbec is snappy and fresh on a palate with moderate scope and depth. Plum and berry flavors are common to Malbec, with a note of herbal green showing up on the finish. Michael Schachner. rating. 86. Price. Variety. Malbec.

Comments / 0

Community Policy