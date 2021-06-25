The ultimate red wine for steak? It might not be malbec...

Are you camping in a low-bandwidth area? Before you hit the road, download or print this recipe so you’ll have it on hand. Every camping trip needs a showstopper meal, the kind you can look forward to after a full day of navigating the wilderness. Nettie Colón’s steak tacos are that showstopper meal. Hearty and robustly flavored, they’re built on a foundation of naan, a “beautiful bread,” Colón says, that she favors here for its sturdiness and pliability. While you could conceivably use any cut of meat in these tacos, Colón points out that skirt steak is quick to marinate and cook over the fire. “It’s easy to just put it in a Ziploc bag or vacuum-seal and take in the cooler,” she says. (As a bonus, both the chimichurri and piri piri sauce can also be made days ahead.)