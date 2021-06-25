The ultimate red wine for steak? It might not be malbec...
Are you stuck in a malbec rut? This grape variety, and more specifically the Argentinian version of it, has become the go-to red for pairing with steak. The rise of malbec from lesser-known French grape to South American superstar is a modern success story, and there's no doubt its ripe, black-cherry character is a winner with red meat, but I wonder whether we miss out on other wines from that part of the world, such is the fixation on it.