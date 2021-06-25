Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Abs in Sexy LBD While Holding Hands With Travis Barker on Date Night

Hot date! Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her abs in a sexy little black dress during a date night with boyfriend Travis Barker on Thursday, June 24.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 45, held hands as they arrived at Los Angeles hot spot Craig’s in West Hollywood. Kourtney looked stunning in a black minidress with a cut-out across her midriff and strappy heels while Travis wore black jeans, a grey graphic T-shirt, black beanie and matching converse.

The A-list couple has been heating up fast since taking their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, just days after spending their first Valentine’s Day together. They have been packing on the PDA during multiple vacations and outings around Los Angeles. Most recently, the reality TV star supported her man while he played a rooftop concert with Machine Gun Kelly on June 19. Kourtney cheered on her boyfriend while hanging out with MGK’s girlfriend, Megan Fox, and TikTok star Addison Rae.

Kourtney and Travis seem so crazy in love that the Poosh founder’s family thinks an engagement from the musician is “imminent,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

“Marriage is almost certain,” the insider gushed. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The insider added, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

The duo has been enjoying lots of time as a blended family and have taken trips to Palm Springs, Disneyland and more. Kourtney shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, and Travis has two children — son Landon and daughter Alabama — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also very close with his step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, whom Shanna shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

An insider previously told In Touch Travis’ teens think Kourtney is “cool” and are so happy she’s part of their family. “His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style,” the insider explained. “His 17-year-old son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kourtney and Travis’ date night!