Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle could drag on for 'years'

By Brendan Morrow
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After Britney Spears spoke out against her conservatorship, what's the next step in the legal battle? Experts are warning it will be a "long" process. Spears in court this week asked a judge to end the "abusive" conservatorship she has been under since 2008, drawing widespread public support. But the complicated process to end it "could take years," The Guardian writes, citing attorney and conservatorship expert Scott Rahn.

theweek.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Yahoo#Msnbc#Nbc News#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
Celebritiesclick orlando

These celebrities are showing their support for Britney Spears

After Britney Spears’ shocking testimony about her conservatorship and the fight to end it, the world was left in disbelief and shock over the allegations she made. In the 24-minute hearing, Spears finally let people know about the legal agreement she has been in since 2008, and how lawyers and her father are allegedly controlling her life.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Britney Spears in Talks With Veteran Hollywood Attorney Mathew Rosengart

Veteran Hollywood attorney Mathew S. Rosengart is in discussions with Britney Spears about representing her in her conservatorship battle, and plans to attend a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to reports in the New York Times and TMZ over the weekend. Spears has spoken out bitterly against the conservatorship in recent weeks, which she has been under for 13 years, saying that she had been forced to perform, take powerful medication and remain on birth control against her will.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Britney Spears hires own lawyers

Britney Spears has hired her own lawyers, in a bid to end her conservatorship. The 39-year-old singer recently asked called for her conservatorship to be scrapped and she has reportedly contacted lawyer and former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to help her achieve her goal. According to TMZ, Britney has signed...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Britney Spears Says BF Sam Asghari Looks Like ‘Such a Dad’

Britney Spears is apparently doubling down on her desire to have kids with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, because she’s touting his daddy looks. The singer posted photos this weekend of her and Sam on a hike in the great outdoors, where they’re both leaning up against a tree along a path … posing and looking cute together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy