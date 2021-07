Scooby came to the shelter as a — dare I say it? He came to PAWS as a stray. There’s a chance that Scooby is papered. But, OK, there’s a really, really good chance he’s not. Rumor has it he’s lab and something. Something goofy. He’s about 8 months old. Scooby is recovering well from a skin condition. He likes playing in water and he likes toys. He doesn’t appear to have much sense, but this could simply be a ruse on his part. You can check him out at PAWS of Grays Harbor. They are open by appointment only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram. Keep in mind that those 55 years of age and older receive a 20% discount on adoption fees.