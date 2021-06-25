Fantasy Baseball Today: Akil Baddoo continues roll, Walker Buehler's big spin rate dip, prospects and more

Happy Friday and especially to those who have multiple Houston Astros on their Fantasy teams. Trash cans or not, it doesn't matter. This Astros lineup is on fire. Sure, it helps that they faced the Orioles and Tigers so far this week but they've been crushing everybody. The Astros are averaging 5.74 runs per game, most in the MLB by a wide margin. On Thursday, they had seven hitters with multiple hits. That included Yordan Alvarez who now has three homers over his past four games. He's heating up!