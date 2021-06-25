Biomarkers Illustrate Link Between Aerobic Exercise, Cognitive Function in Older Adults
Myokine cathepsin B, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, and klotho were all found to be influential in delaying the progression of Alzheimer disease. A study of older adults with familial and genetic risks for Alzheimer disease found that increased physical activity and exercise training may delay or prevent the onset of the disease, according to a press release from Florida Atlantic University.www.pharmacytimes.com