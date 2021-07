Although the habit of refilling soap dispensers instead of buying new bottles is becoming more common by the day, it turns out that this seemingly eco-friendly practice has its own issues. firstly, the repeated use of the same dispenser can be considered as a hygienic hazard, and most importantly, since most soap refill bottles are plastic, their disposal further aggravates our planet’s plastic waste problem. bearing all this in mind, nendo has designed a paper pack dispenser that keeps everything clean and tidy, while actively contributing to the battle against plastic pollution.