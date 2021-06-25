1 person killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-10 near 67th Avenue (Phoenix, AZ)

On Wednesday, one person lost their life in a two-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck on Interstate 10 overnight.

The fatal incident took place at about 11 p.m. on I-10 near 67th Avenue in which a car and a semi-truck were involved. Officers reported that a passenger car hit a semi-truck that was stopped on the side of the freeway, outside of the travel lanes. Reports confirmed that one person died as a result of the collision. The identity of the victim has not been revealed at this time.

The authorities will continue to investigate the cause that led to the crash.

