Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

1 person killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-10 near 67th Avenue (Phoenix, AZ)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiwDm_0af6jOVm00
1 person killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-10 near 67th Avenue (Phoenix, AZ)

On Wednesday, one person lost their life in a two-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck on Interstate 10 overnight.

The fatal incident took place at about 11 p.m. on I-10 near 67th Avenue in which a car and a semi-truck were involved. Officers reported that a passenger car hit a semi-truck that was stopped on the side of the freeway, outside of the travel lanes. Reports confirmed that one person died as a result of the collision. The identity of the victim has not been revealed at this time.

The authorities will continue to investigate the cause that led to the crash.

June 25, 2021

Discover more Arizona Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the Arizona region.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area. We currently report in Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Accidents
Local
Arizona Traffic
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Attorneys#Traffic Accident#Arizona Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Reno, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A three-vehicle accident claimed life of 1 person on I-80 west of Reno (Reno, NV)

On Thursday morning, 1 person was killed in a three-vehicle accident on I-80 west of Reno at around 6:15 a.m. NHP stated that the multi-vehicle pile-up occurred at around 6:15 a.m. when a black sedan collided with two other commercial vehicles, one was traveling westbound and other was heading eastbound. Initial investigation revealed that just before the crash, gunshots were coming from black sedan.
Madera, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A head-on crash killed a woman on Avenue 9 (Madera, CA)

A head-on crash killed a woman on Avenue 9 (Madera, CA) On Wednesday, a female driver in her 50’s lost her life following a head-on collision on Avenue 9. The fatal multi-vehicle accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. east of Road 33 1/2. As per the reports, a Toyota Tacoma male driver was westbound on Avenue 9 when he pulled his wheel to the left.
Grand Mound, IAPosted by
Nationwide Report

2 people killed in a fatal two-vehicle collision in Grand Mound (Grand Mound, WA)

On Thursday morning, two people lost their lives in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Grand Mound. As per the reports, a 68-year-old Olympia man had parked a 2018 Toyota RAV4 on the right shoulder of the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to U.S. Highway 12 at round 9:05 a.m. The front seat passenger of the vehicle, a 74-year-old resident of Tucson, went out of the vehicle to adjust a bike rack on the back of the SUV.
Henderson, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 28-year-old Alexis Gonzalez who died in a wreck on Rigsby Avenue near Loop 410 (Henderson, NV)

A three-vehicle wreck killed 28-year-old Alexis Gonzalez and injured a passenger on Interstate 11 southbound just north of Horizon Drive. NHP reported that a Volvo semi-truck with a flatbed trailer was parked southbound on I-11, on the right-side paved shoulder at around 2:47 a.m. As per reports, the semi-truck had some technical issues and was parked on the right-side paved shoulder on I-11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy