A lack of affordable homes are keeping millennials renting — and that means apartments are getting larger. RENTcafe analyzed 92 cities and apartment floor plans in buildings currently under construction, with 36% trending toward larger apartments than what had been built in the last five years, according to data from its sister company, Yardi Matrix. The average one-bedroom apartment over the last five years was 752 square feet, while under-construction, one-bedroom apartments were 28 square feet larger. Three-bedroom apartments over the last five years averaged 1,462 square feet, but three-bedroom apartments under construction were 105 square feet larger.