25-Year-Old Officer Dies In Long Island Car Crash

Correction Officer Candace Ojiecko Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff

A 25-year-old corrections officer on Long Island died after being involved in a crash this week, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Wednesday, June 23, the officer, Candace Ogiejko, was killed in a car crash while driving on Sills Road in Yaphank, officials said.

Ogiejko joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2019 and just completed her second year on the force at the time of her death.

“The entire staff of the Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Correction Officer Candice Ogiejko,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. said in a statement.

“Correction Officer Ogiejko was just 25 years old and had her entire life and career ahead of her. She will be greatly missed by her loving family, as well as her extended family in law enforcement.”

Officials said that Ogiejko will be laid to rest early next week.

