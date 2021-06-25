Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

25-Year-Old Officer Dies In Long Island Car Crash

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ue96p_0af6ig6700
Correction Officer Candace Ojiecko Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff

A 25-year-old corrections officer on Long Island died after being involved in a crash this week, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Wednesday, June 23, the officer, Candace Ogiejko, was killed in a car crash while driving on Sills Road in Yaphank, officials said.

Ogiejko joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2019 and just completed her second year on the force at the time of her death.

“The entire staff of the Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Correction Officer Candice Ogiejko,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. said in a statement.

“Correction Officer Ogiejko was just 25 years old and had her entire life and career ahead of her. She will be greatly missed by her loving family, as well as her extended family in law enforcement.”

Officials said that Ogiejko will be laid to rest early next week.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Yaphank, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Car Crash#Corrections Officer#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Body Found On Side Of Long Island Road

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body on the side of a Long Island road. A person walking by discovered the body in Middle Island on Whiskey Road, near Creekside Drive on Sunday, July 11 at approximately 7:30 a.m., Suffolk County Police said. The body was...
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been found. Crystal Patino, age 39, had last been seen leaving Nassau University Medical Center on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, according to Nassau County Police. Police announced that she was located on Sunday afternoon,...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Clifton Pedestrian, 81, Struck, Killed Near Home

An 81-year-old Clifton resident was struck and killed Sunday morning a few doors down from his home. Marinus Lalumia, of Van Orden Place, was pronounced at the scene after a 2017 Honda HR-V driven by a 21-year-old Paterson man struck him as he crossed Hazel Street across from the Daughters of Miriam Center shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.
Suffolk County, NYDaily Voice

Duo Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island who are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two wanted men who allegedly stole a cellphone. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a surveillance photo of a pair of suspects who are wanted after allegedly stealing an iPhone from...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Victims Identified In Fairfield County Restaurant Shooting Police Call 'Tragic'

Police have identified the man who was gunned down and killed and another who was injured while inside a Fairfield County restaurant, saying the shootings are "tragic." The 54-year-old murder Stratford man who was killed around 12:55 a.m., Sunday, July 11, while inside the Copa Restaurant on Lexington Avenue in Bridgeport, has been identified as Joselito Calderon, of Stratford.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

CT Man Shot, Killed On City Street, Police Say

A Connecticut man was found shot and killed when police responded to a weapons complaint. The incident took place around 7:57 p.m., Saturday, July 10 in the area of 19 Bronson Street in Waterbury, in New Haven County, said Sgt. Robert Davis. According to Davis, when officers arrived on the...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Allegedly Driving Drunk Strikes, Kills Pedestrian

A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash that killed a pedestrian overnight on a Long Island roadway. Shane Decamp, age 48, of Coram, was operating a 2016 Mazda CX-5 southbound in Melville in front of 400 Broadhollow Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 9 when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, Suffolk County Police said.
West Milford, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured In West Milford

A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being struck in West Milford over the weekend. A SouthSTAR medical chopper took the 70-year-old victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after he was struck and pinned on residential stretch of Macopin Road near McCormick Road shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, responders said.
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman Caught With PCP After Banging On Vehicle In Fairfield County, Police Say

A woman from Westchester County was arrested for allegedly possessing PCP after police in Fairfield County received a report of her banging on a car door in a parking garage. Kelli Bonnet, age 29, of White Plains, was arrested by Greenwich Police on Tuesday, July 6, after officers responded to Greenwich Plaza in the underground lot for a report of a woman "banging" on a car door.

Comments / 26

Community Policy