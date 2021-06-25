Cancel
Choctaw County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 900 PM CDT. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 34.2 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 22.8 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood.

alerts.weather.gov
