Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Robinhood IPO may not come until fall due to SEC review

By Cromwell Schubarth
Posted by 
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly has been asking the Menlo Park-based online trading unicorn about its growing cryptocurrency business.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
828
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Ipo#Robinhood#Online Trading#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Economywsau.com

Iced tea-to-blockchain pivot prompts SEC insider trading lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. regulator on Friday charged three men with insider trading ahead of Long Island Iced Tea Corp’s announcement it would change its name to Long Blockchain Corp, and change its focus to blockchain from iced tea and lemonade, which caused its shares to soar nearly 400%.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Fuelling Resurgence: Can Robinhood IPO Revive Crypto’s Bearish Outlook?

As for the Robinhood app itself, the investment platform has received an unprecedented volume of downloads in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. After a frenetic start to 2021 in which all time highs were consistently broken for the likes of Bitcoin and various altcoins, the cryptocurrency market slumped to a disastrous May and June that saw sentiment among investors fall to a significant low. Could Robinhood’s IPO go one step further than Coinbase in generating new investor confidence in crypto?
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Robinhood IPO faces threat of retail snub on Reddit

(Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc, which helped enable the “meme stock” frenzy earlier this year and later attracted flak for its handling of the trading mania, is facing pushback on social media forums against its initial public offering. Many individual investors are planning to shun the stock market...
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Reddit Investors May Shun Robinhood IPO In Wake Of Meme Stock Frenzy

Robinhood, the popular online brokerage, is seeing some pushback on its forthcoming IPO over controversy on how it handled the “meme stock” rush of early 2021, a U.S. News report says. “Just ignore the Robinhood IPO entirely,” said a post on the r/Superstonk subreddit, according to U.S. News. That subreddit...
Stocksinvestmentu.com

Robinhood IPO: Everything You Need to Know

Despite a spectacular growth story, many people are not onboard with the Robinhood IPO. The announcement has resulted in mixed feedback from investors and social media platform readers and commenters alike. Nevertheless, the popular investing platform will go public on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “HOOD”. According to Barron’s,...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Robinhood’s cash cow under SEC scrutiny amid IPO filing

Trading platform Robinhood could lose a significant revenue source should the United States Securities and Exchange Commission move to ban the controversial payment for order flows (PFOF) — routing retail trading orders to market makers. Brokers like Robinhood often use the practice to offset trading fees, thus providing zero commission...
Businessinvesting.com

Robinhood details plan for its upcoming IPO

American financial services company Robinhood has submitted its S-1 document with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ahead of its upcoming IPO. The document, which was published on Thursday, provides some insight into the firm’s IPO plans, as well as some details concerning its stock and trading revenue. Speaking...
Retaildecrypt.co

Robinhood vs Coinbase: The Coming Clash

When Robinhood filed its papers to go public this week, it revealed a lot about its crypto operations. The popular quick-swipe trading app reported over $11 billion in Bitcoin and other digital holdings for its customers, and revealed that 6% of its Q1 revenue came from Dogecoin alone. And this is just the beginning: In the coming year, Robinhood plans to let customers move crypto off and on its platform—just like the pure-play crypto companies allow.
StocksPosted by
SlashGear

Robinhood warns of possible Dogecoin disaster as it files for IPO

Robinhood has filed for its IPO, and the popular investment platform is boasting unexpected profitability – and warning of the potential Dogecoin risk. It’s been a hectic year or so for the company, which now says it turned a small $7.45 million profit in 2020, compared to $107 million in losses the previous year.
StocksPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Robinhood wants customers to get big chunk of shares in IPO

NEW YORK — (AP) — Robinhood, the trading app that’s empowered a new generation of investors, wants to sell a big chunk of its stock to those customers when it goes public, instead of just the big professional funds that usually get first dibs. In a filing with the Securities...
MarketsPlainview Daily Herald

Robinhood's customer ranks grow, revenue soars ahead of IPO

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood saw its revenue more than quadruple early this year as the new generation of investors it’s helped empower shook up Wall Street with their newfound trading power. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, Robinhood also said that it wants to sell...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Robinhood files for long-awaited IPO

Popular trading app Robinhood on Thursday filed for its initial public offering,m and disclosed that it will set aside up to 35% of shares for retail investors who rarely get to buy at a company's IPO price. Timing: Earlier this week, Robinhood agreed to pay a record $70 million in...
BusinessFortune

4 critical details from Robinhood’s blockbuster IPO filing

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Robinhood, the online broker behind this year’s great GameStop frenzy, is set to join the public markets — just months after nearly breaking them. The app’s parent company filed for an initial public offering Thursday, to sell shares on Nasdaq under the ticker HOOD.
BusinessTelegraph

Robinhood reveals it lost $1.4bn to GameStop chaos as it files for IPO

Robinhood made a loss of $1.4bn (£1bn) in the first three months of this year amid the GameStop chaos, the stock trading app revealed as it applies to go public. A massive buying frenzy driven by retail investors on Reddit forced Robinhood to raise emergency funds that cost it $1.5bn and tanked its finances for that quarter, according to paperwork filed with US regulators on Thursday.
BusinessApple Insider

Robinhood files for IPO despite ongoing lawsuits and fines

The popular stock trading app Robinhood filed for an IPO on Thursday while still under fire for halting trade of meme stocks in January. Robinhood became popular due to its ease of use and gamified stock trading features. The company has agreed to pay $70 million in fines and restitution after the meme stock trading shutdown in January.
Marketsinvesting.com

Facing $70M in fines from regulators, Robinhood files for IPO

Stock and cryptocurrency trading app Robinhood has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. In a Form S-1 registration statement filed Thursday with the SEC, Robinhood said it intended to move forward with an initial public offering for its Class A common stock. If approved, the company said it plans to trade using the ticker “HOOD” on the Nasdaq and raise $100 million in the debut. Robinhood said it would reserve 20% to 35% of the shares for its users.

Comments / 0

Community Policy